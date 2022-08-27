Body of murder suspect found drowned in Colorado River near Parker

KINGMAN – The body found in a submerged vehicle found in late April near the BlueWater Resort & Casino has been identified as that of a suspect in a murder case in La Paz County.

On Aug. 24, the FBI notified the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office that the body found on Thursday was that of Brian Douglas Dunann.

Dunann had been charged with second-degree homicide in the June 2021 death of Johnny Beckham.

In a news release, Sheriff Will Ponce said the FBI identified Dunann through DNA testing.

The vehicle pulled from the Colorado River on April 26, a 2004 Range Rover, had previously been identified as belonging to Dunann.

On June 29, 2021, sheriff’s deputies were called to the 10000 block of Dreamy Lane is an unincorporated area of the county north of Parker. They found a man, later identified as Beckham, who had a single gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Dunann, whose family had a vacation home close to Beckham’s residence, was initially identified as a “person of interest” in the case.

A complaint was filed on July 21, 2021, charging him with second-degree homicide-extreme indifference. Dunann left the area in a Jeep, which was later recovered. He was believed to be driving the 2004 Range Rover that was found submerged.

The release from the Sheriff’s Office said the body was “badly decomposed.”

“In the days following the recovery there were numerous rumors that the body located inside the vehicle was bound, restrained and possibly shot,” the press release stated. “The Sheriff’s Office can now confirm that those rumors are untrue. It is undetermined at this time if the final cause of death will be ruled as accidental or suicide. The F.B.I and C.R.I.T Police remain the investigating agencies involving the death of Dunann.”