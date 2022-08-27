OFFERS
The City of Kingman issued 11 business licenses in the week ending Aug. 25

The City of Kingman issued 11 business licenses in the week ending Aug. 25. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 11 business licenses in the week ending Aug. 25. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 27, 2022 3:36 p.m.

The City of Kingman issues the following business licenses in the week ending Aug. 25.

– Photo Bomb Photography: 2801 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; photography

– Global Sign Works LLC: 4222 N. 39th Ave., Phoenix; sign production

– RKS Plumbing & Mechanical, Inc.: 23659 N. 35th Drive, Glendale; contractor

– Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club: 309 E. Beale St., Kingman; non-profit sponsor

– IFSG, LLC: 2534 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; storage units

– Deana M Nelson Insurance Agency, INC: 3880 Stockton Hill Road, 106; insurance

– Fuzzy Butts Grooming: 2762 E. Calle Chavez, Kingman; contractor

– Patterson Landscaping & Design: 4163 W. Crystal Drive; Golden Valley; landscaping/lawn care

– Construction Consulting: 17464 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; consultant

– Kingman Small Engine Repair: 4123 Bank St. #3, Kingman; auto repair shop

– Jenco, Inc.: 159990 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite C110; contractor

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Aug. 26.

– Dehorty Contracting: 3125 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; $47

– TBD: 315 Oak St., Kingman; remodel; not available

– Mark Chastain: 3565 N. Essco St., Kingman; detached garage; $712.22

– Titan Solar Power: 3903 Lindsey Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 4344 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 3422 Brenda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 3236 Jewel St. N., Kingman; electric; $128

– Barkhurst Electric LLC: 2634 Ashfork Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Streamline Solar: 1923 Cliff Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 4345 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $1,477.99

– Cavalier Construction Co: 3714 Miller St. N., Kingman; $38.78

– John K Hough: 4913 Christy Drive, Kingman; $662.23

– D’s Signs & Lighting: 3755 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; $183.56

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Aug. 19.

– Cowins, Connie: Golden Valley; electrical panel/pole replacement

– Boll, Ann: Dolan Springs; propane line relocation

– Freeman Electric and Solar: 7037 W. Mancos Drive, Golden Valley; replace 50 AMP RV plugs

– Lane, Jason & Erika: Kingman; 150 gallon propane tank/gas line

– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc.: Kingman; propane replacement

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; HVAC, replace 4 ton heat pump

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 27212 N. Apple Drive, Meadview; 40 gallon elec water heater

– A&B Propane: 3841 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; gas line

– Tuttle, Donovan: Kingman; siding and insulation 67’X14’X10’ on existing M/H

– Madero, Javier: 10050 S. River Delta Road, Mohave Valley; new 200 amp panel

