The City of Kingman issued 11 business licenses in the week ending Aug. 25

The City of Kingman issues the following business licenses in the week ending Aug. 25.

– Photo Bomb Photography: 2801 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; photography

– Global Sign Works LLC: 4222 N. 39th Ave., Phoenix; sign production

– RKS Plumbing & Mechanical, Inc.: 23659 N. 35th Drive, Glendale; contractor

– Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club: 309 E. Beale St., Kingman; non-profit sponsor

– IFSG, LLC: 2534 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; storage units

– Deana M Nelson Insurance Agency, INC: 3880 Stockton Hill Road, 106; insurance

– Fuzzy Butts Grooming: 2762 E. Calle Chavez, Kingman; contractor

– Patterson Landscaping & Design: 4163 W. Crystal Drive; Golden Valley; landscaping/lawn care

– Construction Consulting: 17464 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; consultant

– Kingman Small Engine Repair: 4123 Bank St. #3, Kingman; auto repair shop

– Jenco, Inc.: 159990 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite C110; contractor

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Aug. 26.

– Dehorty Contracting: 3125 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; $47

– TBD: 315 Oak St., Kingman; remodel; not available

– Mark Chastain: 3565 N. Essco St., Kingman; detached garage; $712.22

– Titan Solar Power: 3903 Lindsey Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 4344 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 3422 Brenda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 3236 Jewel St. N., Kingman; electric; $128

– Barkhurst Electric LLC: 2634 Ashfork Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Streamline Solar: 1923 Cliff Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 4345 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $1,477.99

– Cavalier Construction Co: 3714 Miller St. N., Kingman; $38.78

– John K Hough: 4913 Christy Drive, Kingman; $662.23

– D’s Signs & Lighting: 3755 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; $183.56

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Aug. 19.

– Cowins, Connie: Golden Valley; electrical panel/pole replacement

– Boll, Ann: Dolan Springs; propane line relocation

– Freeman Electric and Solar: 7037 W. Mancos Drive, Golden Valley; replace 50 AMP RV plugs

– Lane, Jason & Erika: Kingman; 150 gallon propane tank/gas line

– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc.: Kingman; propane replacement

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; HVAC, replace 4 ton heat pump

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 27212 N. Apple Drive, Meadview; 40 gallon elec water heater

– A&B Propane: 3841 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; gas line

– Tuttle, Donovan: Kingman; siding and insulation 67’X14’X10’ on existing M/H

– Madero, Javier: 10050 S. River Delta Road, Mohave Valley; new 200 amp panel