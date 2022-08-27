OFFERS
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 27, 2022 3:42 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook's corporate parent has reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit alleging the world's largest social network service allowed millions of its users' personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump's victorious presidential campaign in 2016.

Terms of the settlement by Meta Platforms, Facebook’s and Instagram’s owner, weren't disclosed.

The accord a few weeks before a for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and time chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg to submit to depositions during the pre-trial evidence gathering, according to court documents.

The case sprang from 2018 revelations Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump strategist Stephen Bannon, paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million users.

That data was used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 presidential campaign, which Trump won.

The ensuring uproar led to a contrite Zuckerberg being grilled by lawmakers during a high-profile congressional hearing and spurred calls for people to delete their Facebook accounts. Even though Facebook's growth has stalled as more people connect and entertain themselves on rival services such as TikTok, the social network still boasts about 2 billion users worldwide, including nearly 200 million in the U.S. and Canada.

The lawsuit, which had been seeking to be certified as a class action representing Facebook users, had asserted the privacy breach proved Facebook is a “data broker and surveillance firm," as well as a social network.

