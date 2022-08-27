OFFERS
Flag Mine Road in Hualapai Mountain Park closed due to flooding

The Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains in the spring of 2020 is pictured in a photo taken from Kingman. Flag Mine Road in Hualapai Mountain Park has been temporarily closed due to flooding on the burn scar that has caused a risk of landslides or falling boulders. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 27, 2022 3:36 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, August 27, 2022 4:40 PM

KINGMAN – Flag Mine Road in Hualapai Mountain Park near the Pine Lake community is temporarily closed due to flood damage and the continuing threat of falling rocks from the Flag Fire burn scar.

According to a Mohave County news release, the recent heavy rains on the burn scar have caused a large boulder to slide onto Flag Mine Road.

The possibility of additional boulders and even landslides will continue until the monsoon ends.

Due to the risk, the road will remain closed until the threat is determined to be mitigated, the county wrote.

The Mohave County Public Works Department will remove the boulder and other debris from the road.

The closing was coordinated with the federal Bureau of Land Management, which has jurisdiction over segments of Flag Mine Road not under county jurisdiction.

