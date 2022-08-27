Flag Mine Road in Hualapai Mountain Park closed due to flooding

KINGMAN – Flag Mine Road in Hualapai Mountain Park near the Pine Lake community is temporarily closed due to flood damage and the continuing threat of falling rocks from the Flag Fire burn scar.

According to a Mohave County news release, the recent heavy rains on the burn scar have caused a large boulder to slide onto Flag Mine Road.

The possibility of additional boulders and even landslides will continue until the monsoon ends.

Due to the risk, the road will remain closed until the threat is determined to be mitigated, the county wrote.

The Mohave County Public Works Department will remove the boulder and other debris from the road.

The closing was coordinated with the federal Bureau of Land Management, which has jurisdiction over segments of Flag Mine Road not under county jurisdiction.