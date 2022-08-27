Kingman gets another Little Free Library

KINGMAN – Kingman has gained another Little Free Library, where the community shares, borrows and donates books.

This one is being opened by Kingman resident Charlie Kravetz at Charlie’s Place, 4475 N. Benton St. He will host a grand opening from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 3. The celebration will include hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments

The other Little Free Library is located at DIG It Kingman Community Gardens at 2301 Lillie Ave.

“Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small, front-yard book exchanges number more than 150,000 around the world in over 100 countries. Kravetz wrote in a news release.

Kravetz said the new library will “share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.”