OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Margo D. Scolari

Originally Published: August 27, 2022 3:43 p.m.

Margo D. Scolari passed away on Friday Aug. 5, 2022, after a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer. She was 72 years old.

Margo was born Aug. 5, 1950, in San Diego, California. She graduated from El Capitan High School and then attended San Diego State University.

She joined Service Corporation International in 1983, where she was the first female general manager to be appointed. She spent the next 25 years working in Las Vegas, San Diego, San Jose and Monrovia.

After retiring, Margo moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to pursue her lifetime dream of training dogs. She opened a dog training school where she helped dogs train their masters to be better people.

Margo’s next adventure was to RV across the United States and parts of Canada. She met many people along the way and considered them all family. She eventually settled in Kingman, Arizona, where she resided for the past two years.

For those who were fortunate enough to meet Margo you would have learned the definition of a “true” friend. She was a kind, loyal and beautiful person who cared for all people and animals with love and respect.

She is predeceased by both of her parents. She is survived by a cousin, Terry Borslien (Scott) of San Diego; her very best friend Yvonne Nel of Alberta, Canada; and her beloved pet Sundance (Sunny).

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her favorite animal shelter. Best Friends Animal Society at 5001 Angel Canyon Road in Kanab, Utah, 84741, or online at bestfriends.org.

You are always loved and never forgotten. Rest easy friend.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State