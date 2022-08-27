Obituary | Margo D. Scolari

Margo D. Scolari passed away on Friday Aug. 5, 2022, after a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer. She was 72 years old.

Margo was born Aug. 5, 1950, in San Diego, California. She graduated from El Capitan High School and then attended San Diego State University.

She joined Service Corporation International in 1983, where she was the first female general manager to be appointed. She spent the next 25 years working in Las Vegas, San Diego, San Jose and Monrovia.

After retiring, Margo moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to pursue her lifetime dream of training dogs. She opened a dog training school where she helped dogs train their masters to be better people.

Margo’s next adventure was to RV across the United States and parts of Canada. She met many people along the way and considered them all family. She eventually settled in Kingman, Arizona, where she resided for the past two years.

For those who were fortunate enough to meet Margo you would have learned the definition of a “true” friend. She was a kind, loyal and beautiful person who cared for all people and animals with love and respect.

She is predeceased by both of her parents. She is survived by a cousin, Terry Borslien (Scott) of San Diego; her very best friend Yvonne Nel of Alberta, Canada; and her beloved pet Sundance (Sunny).

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her favorite animal shelter. Best Friends Animal Society at 5001 Angel Canyon Road in Kanab, Utah, 84741, or online at bestfriends.org.

You are always loved and never forgotten. Rest easy friend.