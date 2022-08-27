OFFERS
Roundup: Kingman High School improves to 2-0

The Kingman defense swarms an Odyssey Institute running in this Aug. 19 file photo. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 27, 2022 4:02 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – The Kingman High School football program is resurgent.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 for the season on Friday, Aug. 26, hammering River Valley 44-0 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City in a Division 3 West contest.

Kingman, under new head coach Trent Graff, also improved to 2-0 in the conference in a tune-up for next Friday’s game against cross-town rival Division 2A Kingman Academy of Learning.

The game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Kingman High School football stadium. No statistics were made available.

Football

PHOENIX – Kingman Academy of Learning slipped to 1-1 on the season after a 30-21 loss to the Madison High Heat on Friday, Aug. 26 in Phoenix. No statistics were made available.

The Tigers, under first-year coach Sean Windecker, won their opener at Mountainside 38-0 on Aug. 19.

Academy will make the short trek to Kingman High School to play the Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m.

Volleyball

SEDONA – The Kingman Academy of Learning Lady Tigers won their season-opening volleyball game on Thursday, Aug. 25, blanking Sedona Red Rock High School in Sedona 3-0 on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Lady Tigers, under head coach Annette McCord, will be back in action Thursday, Sept. 1.

