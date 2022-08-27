Sarah Hall serves as Supervisor Johnson’s assistant

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Sarah Hall is the assistant to Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson. She works out of their Lake Havasu City administrative office on College Street, which also houses other County entities.

The road she took to that street was a circuitous one. Hall was born in Davenport, Iowa. Her first year of childhood was far from ideal as her parents had major drug addiction problems and she suffered from malnutrition. Her grandparents, Archie and Judy Markham, took her in and later officially adopted her. She then went to school into the fourth-grade in Rapid City, Illinois. They all ended up in Lake Havasu City where Hall finished elementary school and graduated from the city’s high school in 2005.

Interestingly, Hall’s work for the county began in her last year of high school as she applied for and received a part-time job doing clerical work for Supervisor Johnson. She worked for him for roughly six months before heading off to college, attending the University of Arizona for a year before transferring to Pima Community College and enrolling at Northern Arizona University online to complete her bachelor's degree with a B.A. in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Public Administration.



Hall kept in touch with Johnson while at the University of Arizona in Tucson. At the same time, she had helped create and maintain the first Havasu for Higher Education website.

Moving back to Havasu, Hall and Johnson reconnected and with a part-time position open, she got her old job back, ultimately moving to full-time in 2010. She never looked back and says she loves her job and working for Johnson.

Hall met her future husband, Cory, in 2009, and they got married in November, 2010. Dogs couldn’t possibly have a much happier life than in that household.

Hall is a big-time and adoring dog lover. Currently, the couple have two dogs, Chip and Chloe. In 2016, she and her husband rescued sweet, docile mixed Pit Bull named Ginger. Nobody else wanted the abandoned animal, who was blind and epileptic. Despite all of the problematic demands, she and Cory did everything possible for Ginger, nurturing her with frequent vet trips and considerable love and attention. Remaining in good hands, the beloved pet died a few years ago.

Hall is also the Vice Chair of the Western Arizona Vocational Education Joint Technical District (WAVE JTED). She was elected to its board in 2016 and 2020, representing the Lake Havasu City area. It is a Joint Technical Education District with six partner high schools in La Paz and Mohave counties. JTED provides high quality vocational and technical education to keep students in school and to be better prepared for today’s workforce. The school boards of Kingman Unified, Lake Havasu Unified, Colorado River Union and Parker Unified, and the citizens of each local school district, voted to create JTED District.

Hall also keeps busy away from work and family of husband and dogs with hobbies that include writing, making Tik-Tok videos, web design and crafting. However, working with the county and her supervisor certainly occupies a good part of her life. She spends a good bit of her time answering constituent calls, and researching and writing a monthly newsletter with Johnson on important county issues. Over the years, she has also digitized much of District 3 material to update its value for the present and future. Hall also believes Social Media is becoming more and more important to government and she is well versed in attending to that area.

“I love my job working with Supervisor Johnson. Each day brings something new and challenging. Working here has many responsibilities, and it truly is an honor to interact with county residents and be able to help them in a meaningful way.” She adds, “I hope at the end of the day, we have made a difference in someone’s life.”

(This is one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the Mohave County Communications Office.)