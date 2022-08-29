OFFERS
Diamondbacks down scuffling White Sox 3-2 to finish sweep

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday, Aug. 28. Arizona manager Tony Lovullo is pictured. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday, Aug. 28. Arizona manager Tony Lovullo is pictured. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 29, 2022 9:16 a.m.

CHICAGO - Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the struggling Chicago White Sox with a 3-2 victory Sunday.

Diamondbacks rookie Stone Garrett launched his first major league home run and Sergio Alcántara also went deep for Arizona, which earned its first interleague sweep since 2019. Noé Ramirez (5-4) pitched a scoreless eighth and Ian Kennedy got three outs for his ninth save.

“It’ll be a happy flight,” McCarthy said after the Diamondbacks wrapped up a 4-1 trip. “It’s nice to go on the road and gain some momentum.”

Kendall Graveman (3-3) took the loss in relief of Dylan Cease, who allowed Arizona’s two solo homers while striking out eight in a career-high eight innings.

“Given (Cease’s) track record, you know what he’s going to give you,” White Sox third baseman Josh Harrison said. “And unfortunately we couldn’t come up with the win.”

Zach Davies, who has gone 10 starts without a victory, pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Diamondbacks and gave up two runs. Gavin Sheets had a sacrifice fly and AJ Pollock followed with an infield single that brought home Andrew Vaughn to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead in the sixth.

“That was unfortunate,” said Davies, who was hoping for a longer outing. "But we battled back and won, and that’s all that matters.”

Alcántara hit his fourth homer of the season in the eighth to tie it.

Garrett opened the scoring in the second with a drive to center field. The 26-year-old spent more than seven seasons in the minors before making his debut Aug. 17.

“I haven’t checked my phone yet,” said Garrett, who sent Cease’s best pitch, his slider, out of the park. “I’m sure my friends are pretty hyped.”

The White Sox, who allowed 17 runs in the first two games of the series, have lost nine of 11 and dropped two games under .500. They heard a smattering of boos as they left the field.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa most certainly heard fans expressing their displeasure, but said he and his team aren’t discouraged.

“I just get angry,” he said. “I don’t like frustration, discouragement. That’s loser crap. Just seeps energy out of your body.

“I just get angry and want to do something about it.”

NICE PLAY!

Harrison made a quick dive to his left to stop Christian Walker’s grounder in the seventh, then popped up and threw him out. It was the only time the White Sox needed an athletic defensive play in support of Cease, who induced plenty of easy flyouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez got a day off to rest his sore legs but pinch hit in the ninth. La Russa hopes to have Jiménez back in the lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against visiting Kansas City.

UP NEXT

Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.53 ERA) faces LHP Ranger Suárez (8-5, 3.38) on Monday night to start a series against visiting Philadelphia.

Chicago RHP Lucas Giolito (10-7, 5.14) opposes Royals RHP Brady Singer (7-4, 3.15) on Tuesday.

