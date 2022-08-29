OFFERS
Lost hikers, one deceased, discovered in Sara Park south of Lake Havasu City

One hiker was reported deceased and three were rescued after the group got lost hiking in Sara Park south of Lake Havasu City on Friday, Aug. 26. A rescuer is shown searching for the man. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue photo)

Originally Published: August 29, 2022 1:47 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY — Four hikers were found after the group got lost while hiking in Sara Park, with one hiker reported deceased.

On Friday, Aug. 26 MCSO and the Lake Havasu Fire Department were called to locate a 63-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 31-year-old male and a 27-year-old female who had gone hiking earlier that day. The individuals were out of water, dehydrated and showed signs of heat exhaustion.

According to an MCSO Facebook post, LHCFD had located three of the hikers who were severely dehydrated. The 63-year-old female and 27-year-old female were transported for immediate medical care. The 61-year-old male was transported back to the command post.

After talking with the hikers, they indicated that a 31-year-old male had left them when they called 911 in search of the trailhead. At that time, he was showing signs of dehydration and fatigue and was believed to be heading back to the trailhead.

As MSO Search and Rescue arrived on the scene, with hiking, biking and vehicle teams deployed along the extensive trail system at Sara Park performing a route and location search. Both Western Air Rescue and Central Air Rescue helicopters searched from the air, as well as inserted and extracted search teams in the search area. The search continued through the night and ended about midday Saturday, Aug. 27. The man was located by search teams deceased off the marked trail system in the desert wilderness.

They were visiting Sara Park from out of town and were unfamiliar with the increased danger of hiking in the heat of the day and the challenging trail system during the summer. Identification of the deceased male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

