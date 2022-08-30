2nd grader brings guns to school

BOWIE – A second-grade student at a southeastern Arizona elementary school is facing charges for allegedly bringing two guns and ammunition to school, authorities said Wednesday.

Cochise County Sheriff’s officials said they were called Monday to Cochise Elementary School in Bowie on reports that a 7-year-old student had a weapon.

Deputies said a handgun and ammo were found in the student’s backpack. A second gun was also found.

The boy a juvenile referral for charges of misconduct with a weapon and a minor in possession of a firearm.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said it was unlikely the boy’s parents will face charges.