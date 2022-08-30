Bureau of Land Management approves Bouse and Cactus Plain Travel Plan

LAKE HAVASU CITY. – The Bureau of Land Management approved the Bouse and Cactus Plain Travel Management Plan designating a travel route network for motorized and non-motorized uses across a 1,225 square mile trail network in Mohave and La Paz counties.

The decision is based on an environmental assessment prepared by the BLM, in consultation with other agencies, stakeholders and the public, to evaluate the potential impacts. According to a BLM news release, the department considered four alternatives that addressed non-motorized and motorized modes of travel and access for recreational and other traditional uses, while considering impacts to cultural resources, wildlife, vegetative communities, soils and visual resources.

The plan was developed to provide opportunities for motorized and non-motorized users. The plan gives access to a wide range of motorized uses while protecting natural and cultural resources.

The plan addresses OHV use, including at the three OHV open areas. The BLM will continue to work with OHV clubs and organizations to promote the responsible use of OHVs on public lands.

View the assessment at https://bit.ly/3wK7jlD.

“This travel management plan will provide recreation enthusiasts with another excellent opportunity to get out and enjoy our public lands in Mohave and La Paz counties,” said William Mack, Colorado River District Manager.

The public can review the decision record, the finding of no significant impact document, and the final environmental