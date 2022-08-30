Havasu airport to host military museum’s aviation exhibit for the month of September

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave Military Museum is set to hold their next free exhibit at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. The exhibit will focus more on the aviation industry and will be displayed throughout the month of September.

President and Curator Trudy Hernandez says that resident pilots will have the opportunity to engage with the exhibit since its focus will be more on their career field. Hernandez is also optimistic about drawing in residents to the airport’s location since it is situated away from the city center. This allows residents to connect with local businesses as they travel through town.

“The idea of choosing the airport brings additional recognition to the airport. This exhibit will have an extra focus on air and planes and those sorts of items,” Hernandez said. “It serves a great purpose and September was chosen for the airport because they get a lot of traffic for Labor Day weekend.”

Building awareness is a goal that Hernandez holds for the museum which is recognized and registered as a nonprofit organization. Hernandez says that this will further play into the city that is “embraced by the citizens and the veterans.”

Hernandez sets out to hold exhibits that fall around an U.S. military holiday or day of recognition. By doing so, she is able to gather donations that can be arranged for that month’s theme. With National POW/MIA Recognition Day which falls on the third Friday in September, Hernandez already has plans to address the topic and how the recognition came to be.

“If we find an area where we think we have a special focus, then we will definitely promote particular items in a way that makes it more interesting for the viewer to build awareness,” Hernandez said.

The museum’s initial exhibit, “Oh Say Can You See,” debuted at Havasu’s City Hall for the duration of March. To Hernandez’s surprise, the response she received from that exhibit exceeded her expectations.

The museum drew in various crowds that ranged from veterans groups to grandparents with their grandchildren. The exhibit was held around National Vietnam War Veterans Day and drew in “250 exclusive visits,” according to officials at City Hall.

The exhibits that followed included displays at The Views at Lake Havasu in April, London Bridge Resort in May and June followed by the Lake Havasu City Branch Library in June. Hernandez notes that the librarian was so impressed by the exhibit that she requested the items to remain on display for the month of July.

“It’s not really us. It’s the items, the artifacts, the history and the way that they are presented,” Hernandez said. “Everything is labeled and there are stories to be told. There are things to be learned. It’s fun to have those things right there in Lake Havasu.”

Looking to the future of the museum, Hernandez hopes to find a standalone facility to house the military donations she receives. At the present moment, Hernandez says, the museum has too low of a budget to sustain a facility as such.

On a more positive note, the mobility that the museum provides gives residents the chance to travel within the city to locations they may otherwise overlook. Additionally, Hernandez says she is able to feature more items that are donated if a location provides added space.

“I like the way that the museum is extremely unifying. I love the way that it brings together so many areas of Lake Havasu City and Mohave County,” Hernandez said. “It brings veterans together.”

For those interested in donating military items or becoming a volunteer, send an email to mmmsalute@gmail.com.