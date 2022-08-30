OFFERS
Horoscopes | August 31, 2022

Originally Published: August 30, 2022 2:35 p.m.

Birthdays: Sara Ramirez, 47; Chris Tucker, 51; Zack Ward, 52; Richard Gere, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be open about what you want and how you plan to proceed. Strive for self-improvement and add to your skills, knowledge and popularity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Having everything in place before moving forward will give you the confidence to forge ahead with a plan you trust to help you reach your chosen destination. Do what’s necessary to succeed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look, see and do, and you will achieve something that makes you feel good about yourself and what you can do. Embrace change, but don’t be a follower when leading the way will help you gain approval and a position of authority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let anyone goad you into an emotional situation that damages your reputation or relationship with someone close to you. Hard work will pay off; learn all you can and expand your horizons.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Home improvements will make you feel good about where and how you live. Sharing your good fortune with friends and family will help you gain respect and the assistance you require to grow mentally, emotionally and financially.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Channel your energy into something worthwhile. Criticism and anger won’t help you achieve your goals or leave a good impression on others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Open conversations with people of interest. What you discover will encourage you to do more research and make lifestyle adjustments that put your mind at ease and give you hope for a brighter future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll make a lasting impression on someone who has something to contribute to your plans. Don’t take a risk with your health or your physical well-being.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Showing initiative will put you in a good position. Personal gain, friendships with like-minded people and educational pursuits are favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Preparation and bartering are in your best interest. A unique approach will pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t limit what you can do because someone takes up too much time. A playful encounter with someone special will bring you closer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Feed your imagination with various exciting options to make life easier. Do what you do best – help others – and it will encourage others to support your efforts.

