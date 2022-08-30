Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School collects 2,500 pairs of socks for needy

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School spent Monday, Aug. 22 to Thursday, Aug. 25, collecting socks with the goal to have 500 pairs donated.

KAOL educator Judy Perrine said the community support enabled them to far exceed their goal.

“We are so thankful for all the donations that will be given to local organizations in our community,” Perrine said.

Recipients of socks include Cornerstone Mission, the Arizona Youth Partnership and other local organizations. Perrine said the drive is an easy way for the community to get involved and help people in a simple way. Socks are the most requested item at shelters.



Students also had a chance to give back and learn from the community.

“This is also another opportunity for our students to learn and show empathy for others less fortunate,” Perrine said.