OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner August 31 Adoption Spotlight: Trinitee

Get to know Trinitee at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/trinitee-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Trinitee at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/trinitee-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: August 30, 2022 3:33 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, August 30, 2022 4:55 PM

These are Arizona's children. A fun and spunky girl, Trinitee is an awesome athlete who loves softball, basketball, riding bikes and skateboarding. She has lots of friends, enjoys her math and reading classes at school, and will eat ramen noodles and hot wings any day of the week. She dreams of playing in the WNBA one day. Get to know Trinitee and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

August 2022: 41 children available for adoption in Arizona
Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State