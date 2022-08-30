OFFERS
Kingman Young Marines to host recruit training

The Kingman Young Marines organization will hold its annual recruit training for new members on Saturdays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. All high school students are eligible to join the group. (Kingman Young Marines courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 30, 2022 4:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Young Marines, a national youth organization, will hold its annual recruit training open to all high schoolers.

Classes will take place at the Kingman Club for Youth, 301 N. 1st St., on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. According to a KYM press release there is no charge to attend the recruit training.

There will also be an informational session at Club for Youth on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will cover the goals and objectives of the program.

The 501(c)(3) program focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline, and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The KYM honors the nation’s military along with first responders by presenting our nation’s colors at numerous events around Mohave County and the state.

"We are putting a call out to boys and girls to join our ranks," said Robert Skankey, unit commander of the Kingman Young Marines. “In the Young Marines, many friendships are formed and many such friendships continue into adulthood.”

The group’s objectives are to:

– To promote the physical, moral and mental development of its members.

– To advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention education.

– To instill in its member’s the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions.

– To stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America.

– To promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close-order drill.

"We're growing and learning all the time," Skankey said. "We are a successful unit, and we measure success by community involvement and kids having fun while learning."

For more information, email Robert Skankey at kingmanyoungmarines@gmail.com or call 928-897-0112.

