Mohave County, 2 others want water to be legislative priority

KINGMAN – Groundwater supplies have long been an issue of concern in Northern Arizona. Now three counties are planning for future groundwater protections, in the midst of prolonged drought conditions and new restrictions on the state’s supply of Colorado River water.

Mohave County officials are expected to work with Coconino and Yavapai County next year on a groundwater legislative proposal, which will be submitted to the County Supervisors Association of Arizona. If that proposal is selected, it would be included as one of the statewide organization’s top priorities for the 2023 legislative session.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could approve a resolution next Tuesday, to be submitted to the Arizona Governor’s Office and the state Legislature to protect Arizona groundwater resources through legislation next year.

According to the draft resolution, Arizona land managed under the federal Groundwater Management Act of 1980 are located in one of the nation’s fastest-growing states, which makes those groundwater supplies attractive for economic development.

More than 80% of the state’s geography has no groundwater management, and businesses have historically been reluctant to invest in areas without groundwater certainty.

The resolution says that rural areas of the state have long been unable to plan for future use or reliability of groundwater stores, because they are not managed or regulated under the Groundwater Management Act. And in some areas, that lack of management has led to over-pumping of water, the decline of rural wells and the depletion of community water supplies.

As an example, Mohave County has sought protections for the Hualapai Groundwater Basin, east of Kingman, for the past five years in response to U.S. Geological Survey studies that indicate the basin – and with it, much of Kingman’s freshwater supply – could be depleted in less than a century.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources is expected to host an open comment period on the topic of protecting Kingman’s water supply from possible agricultural irrigation later this year.

“Many rural areas are primarily or completely dependent on groundwater for drinking water and for economic development and growth,” the resolution says. “Many of Arizona’s rivers, streams and springs are also dependent on groundwater for the year-round portion of their flow. Both rural and non-rural counties benefit from protecting the water resources of the entire state.”

According to the document, water security remains a “top-three” issue of concern for Arizona residents, and 90% of Arizonans have indicated an urgency for water conservation in recent years.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next Tuesday on whether to approve the resolution at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.