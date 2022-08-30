National Weather Service: Excessive heat warning in effect for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The Kingman area has moved from flood watches to excessive heat warnings.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning is in place from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with the high temperature expected to reach 101 degrees in Kingman. A warning was also in place on Tuesday, when a high of 104 was forecast.

The warning area includes Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Valentine, Wikieup and Yucca.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS wrote in its warning.

NWS advised drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors. If you must work outside, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning and evening, and take plenty of rest breaks in a shaded or air-conditioned environment.

It will remain hot through the week, with highs ranging from 99 on Thursday to 102 on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of thunderstorms or showers on Saturday night and all day Sunday.

Labor Day will be sunny with a high near 98 degrees.