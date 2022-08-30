OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

National Weather Service: Excessive heat warning in effect for Kingman area

After weeks of clouds and rain, Kingman-area residents are dealing with a warning of another kind – excessive heat. The National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas issued the warning on Tuesday. It ends at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A high of 104 degrees was expected Tuesday, with 101 degrees forecast for Wednesday. (Miner file photo)

After weeks of clouds and rain, Kingman-area residents are dealing with a warning of another kind – excessive heat. The National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas issued the warning on Tuesday. It ends at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A high of 104 degrees was expected Tuesday, with 101 degrees forecast for Wednesday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 30, 2022 4:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area has moved from flood watches to excessive heat warnings.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning is in place from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with the high temperature expected to reach 101 degrees in Kingman. A warning was also in place on Tuesday, when a high of 104 was forecast.

The warning area includes Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Valentine, Wikieup and Yucca.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS wrote in its warning.

NWS advised drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors. If you must work outside, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning and evening, and take plenty of rest breaks in a shaded or air-conditioned environment.

It will remain hot through the week, with highs ranging from 99 on Thursday to 102 on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of thunderstorms or showers on Saturday night and all day Sunday.

Labor Day will be sunny with a high near 98 degrees.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State