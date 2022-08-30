OFFERS
Safeway update? Company has nothing to say

The Safeway at 3125 Stockton Hill Road is still closed after a partial roof collapse Aug. 13. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 30, 2022 4:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road partially collapsed during a storm on Saturday, Aug. 13, however, no additional information has been released since the incident.

The Kingman Miner has contacted Albertsons Safeway Companies multiple times for an update but has not received a response. The paper has also contacted the City of Kingman Fire and Police Departments, and neither has responded.

It’s been over two weeks since the Kingman area lost access to one of its few grocery stores, and it remains unclear when doors will reopen. According to Nancy Keane, public affairs and government relations officer for Albertsons Safeway, no injuries were reported as of Aug. 15.

However, details on damage, food loss, employee impacts and reopening continue to go unanswered.

More self-checkout lanes have been installed at Safeway on 3970 Stockton Hill Road. Gas pumps at Safeway on 3125 Stockton Hill Road are up and running despite the building being closed to the public.

