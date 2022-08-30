Sen. Kelly talks with Kingman veterans about housing and medical care

KINGMAN – Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Tucson) stopped in Kingman to talk to local veterans about housing and access to medical care on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Around 10 veterans attended the round table meeting at Liquid Coffee Shop and Bistro, 510 E. Beale St. in Kingman. Elected in 2019, Kelly is up for re-election against Blake Master (R-Tucson), a businessman running for his first seat.

Veterans in attendance discussed the medical resources they have access to and those that are limited due to their geographical location and number of providers. For Mohave County veterans, the closest Veterans Affairs Hospitals are in Las Vegas, Prescott and Phoenix.

Mohave County has over 25,000 veterans and one of the highest veteran population percentages in the state, according to the US. Department of Veterans Affairs. This leaves resources stretched and waitlists long for the population. Attendees brainstormed options such as telehealth or traveling physician assistants that can assist veteran patients in remote areas of the county so they don’t have to travel long distances.

“I’m learning a lot,” Kelly said after veterans discussed their experiences traveling to get health care.

Kelly, a former Navy fighter pilot and NASA astronaut, applauded Veteran Villas but noted that the 48-unit housing facility is a drop in the bucket. Attendees said due to the location, veterans in the Villas are limited if they don’t have a vehicle. For example, Dollar General and Kwik Stop are the only stores within walking distance.

“We often invest a lot of money and time and energy into preparing people for their job in the military, and then when they leave our country generally doesn’t prepare them for life outside,” Kelly said.

Attendees said transitional housing for veterans is a need, especially when there are many hurdles for regular rentals. For example, one attendee explained that if a veteran's credit is bad they may be turned away from moving in. With a tight budget and expensive housing rental prices, options are limited for those who serve.

The waitlist for Veteran Villas is over 500 people, which leaves some veterans without a place to live. According to attendees, access to mental health and substance abuse treatment is also something residents of Veteran Villas need.

In July, a resident of Veteran Villas allegedly cut the throat of another individual. According to a Kingman Police Department press release, the man was allegedly intoxicated. Attendees of the round table discussed that treatment needs to be expanded.

“The homes are nice and adequate and great,” Kelly said. “But then you have folks that are living there that have substance abuse and mental health issues and there's no treatment. The closest thing to them is a liquor store.”

Kelly also discussed recent legislation, including the PACT Act that expands VA health care benefits for veterans exposed to burns pits and toxic substances when they served.

“This is a big deal,” Kelly said. “We obviously have more to do in the VA Health Care System. In some places, it gets very high marks and in other places, it doesn’t, and we need to continue to focus on making it better.”

While Kelly visited a Republican-heavy county, he said his job is to care for everyone in the state. In the Aug. 2 primary, no Democrat made it on the ballot for local seats.

“My job is to help them regardless of what the county looks like,” Kelly said.



For more information on PACT Act and Va benefits visit https://bit.ly/3Asf7cE.