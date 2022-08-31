OFFERS
D-backs exercise '23 option for manager Torey Lovullo

Diamondback’s manager Torey Lovullo will return next season after the Diamondback’s executed their option for the 2023 season. The Diamondbacks are a much-improved team this year. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

Diamondback’s manager Torey Lovullo will return next season after the Diamondback’s executed their option for the 2023 season. The Diamondbacks are a much-improved team this year. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 31, 2022 10:13 a.m.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season.

The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they've exercised the club option on Lovullo's contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory.

“I feel like the way this group has come together, has grown, the style of play, especially since the All-Star break, where I believe we’ve been in basically every single game we’ve played, even the games we’ve lost,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said.

Lovullo is in his sixth season with the club and is the longest-tenured manager in club history. He was NL Manager of the Year in 2017, guiding the team to the playoffs, but the franchise has slowly regressed since.

The D-backs finished with a 52-110 mark in 2021, the second-worst mark in the team's history. They've been much more competitive this year, improving to 60-67 after Monday's win.

Arizona is 20-15 since the All-Star break, buoyed by the promotions of several promising prospects, including outfielders Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett, and pitcher Tommy Henry.

"I’m honored that this organization has put the faith in me ... that I’m able to go ahead and lead this team for the rest of this year and next year,” Lovullo said. “I don’t want to let them down. This is my home. My wife and I love the Valley, and I couldn’t think of a better situation to be in with great ownership, great leadership.”

