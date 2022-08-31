OFFERS
Kingman man allegedly assaults officer

William Bollegar (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 31, 2022 3:05 p.m.

KINGMAN - William Bollegar, 41 of Kingman, was arrested on allegations of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and a felony warrant.

According to a Kingman Police Department press release, officers responded to the 3000 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue in Kingman in reference to a verbal argument on Sunday, Aug. 28 around 9 a.m. Bollegar was identified by his tattoos.

When officers attempted to take him into custody he allegedly tried to flee.

An officer was injured during the struggle to arrest Bollegar. The Officer was treated and released from Kingman Regional Medical Center, but their injuries were not disclosed.

Bollegar was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

