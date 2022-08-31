OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested for alleged weapons offense

Originally Published: August 31, 2022 3:06 p.m.

KINGMAN - Kingman Police Department officers arrested Rodrigo Ceballos, 40 of Kingman, on allegations of misconduct involving weapons – prohibited possessor, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and disorderly conduct – recklessly discharges a deadly weapon.

According to a KPD press release, officers responded to the 2100 block of Pasadena Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 1:30 a.m. to reports of four gunshots. Law enforcement identified Ceballos, who allegedly threw the firearm in a yard.

Four empty shell casings were located, according to law enforcement, and Ceballos was taken into custody.

Ceballos denied involvement and is a prohibited possessor of firearms. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State