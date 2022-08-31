Kingman man arrested for alleged weapons offense

KINGMAN - Kingman Police Department officers arrested Rodrigo Ceballos, 40 of Kingman, on allegations of misconduct involving weapons – prohibited possessor, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and disorderly conduct – recklessly discharges a deadly weapon.

According to a KPD press release, officers responded to the 2100 block of Pasadena Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 1:30 a.m. to reports of four gunshots. Law enforcement identified Ceballos, who allegedly threw the firearm in a yard.

Four empty shell casings were located, according to law enforcement, and Ceballos was taken into custody.

Ceballos denied involvement and is a prohibited possessor of firearms. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.