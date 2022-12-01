Kingman Academy boys can’t corral Parker Broncs

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy Tigers boys’ basketball team started their season by winning their first two games, but that winning streak came to an end as they fell to the Parker Broncs, 58-43, on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Parker.

Parker took an early lead and never looked back. They led 35-21 at halftime. The Tigers almost matched the Broncs point-for-point the second half, scoring 22 points to Parker’s 23. However, they couldn’t dig themselves out of the hole.

Malachi Zephier led the Tigers with 13 points, while Cade Benson added 11 and Josh White had 10.

For Parker, Jonathan Hernandez had three three-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points. Maverick Allen contributed 16 points.

The Tigers are 2-1 overall and 1-0 against other teams in the 2A conference. They are in second place in the 2A West.

Academy will take a break until Wednesday, Dec. 7, when they go on the road to face the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions in Sedona. Their next home game will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they will again face the Parker Broncs at 7 p.m.