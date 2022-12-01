Lady Vols top Moon Valley

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team exploded for 21 points in the third quarter and played stifling defense, limiting Moon Valley to just 10 points in the first three quarters. End result: Lady Volunteers 44, Moon Valley 18.

Lee Williams coach Jerry Arave said defense was key to the Lady Volunteers second win of the season in as many games.



By constantly switching from man-to-man defense to a zone defense, Lee Williams had the Rockets stymied. The Lady Vols also used an intense half court trap to force Moon Valley into multiple turnovers which the Lady Vols were able to turn into points.

"We felt if we could pressure the ball without fouling, we would be in good shape. The girls did just that,” Arave said. “They were able to play aggressive defense without committing any fouls and that allowed us to increase our opportunities to score."

Lee Williams guards Addie Prisciandaro, Taliyah Crook and Toria Gravell were able to trap their opponents and force poor passes and forwards Becca Arave and Brooke Hunter were able to steal the ball and throw it ahead to the guards for easy buckets. Moon Valley had 18 turnovers and Lee Williams led 19-9 at the half.

"We should have scored more points but we missed some easy baskets. We talked about that at half-time and the girls really took it to heart and it showed in the third quarter,” Arave said.

The game broke open when senior Toria Gravell hit consecutive three-point baskets and the Lady Vols were able to find senior center Brooke Hunter in the lane as she scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the third quarter.

Hunter led Lee Williams with 14 points, while Gravell added 11.