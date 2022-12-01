Parker Lady Broncs defeat Academy girls 48-24

KINGMAN – After winning their first two games of the 2022-23 season, the Kingman Academy girls’ basketball team had their first loss Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Parker. The Parker Broncs defeated the Tigers, 48-24.

The game was close in the first half, with Parker ahead, 20-16 at half-time. In the second half, however, the Broncs took things up a notch and surged ahead with 28 points. The Tigers could only manage 8 in the second half.

One of the reasons Parker surged ahead was Elizabeth McCabe. After scoring 2 points in the first half, she went on a tear and scored 15 in the second half, including a three-pointer. Her 17 points led all scorers.

Kimberly Privetts led the Tigers with 10 points. Josephine Brandt had 8, and Ella Swapp added 4.

Parker’s Adyrana Robledo was second after 12 points. Tyra Robledo and Veronica Sandoval had 9 each.

The Tigers are now 2-1 overall and 1-0 against teams in their 2A conference. They are in second place in the 2A West.

This weekend, the Tigers will compete in the River Valley Girls’ Basketball Invitational at River Valley High School in Mohave Valley. Their scheduled opponents include River Valley, Laughlin, Nev. And Lake Havasu.