Rants and Raves | Dec. 2, 2022

Mohave County Board of Supervisors canvass election after delays – It would have been nice if Supervisor Angius had done her homework before attempting to delay certifying the election, thereby saving constituents the “agony” of hearing more political theater from her along with Supervisor Gould and Supervisor Lingenfelter.

Travis Lingenfelter, Hildy Angius and Ron Gould need to wake up. Election is over and two-thirds of the county voted for the poor candidates. You all lost this time. Hopefully the red sunset is turning from purple to dark midnight blue.

You’re living in a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary’ – Maybe you three supervisors should move to Russia, where you only have to abide by one man’s rule and won’t have to worry about laws and the people’s vote.