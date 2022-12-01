OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 01
Woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession

Melina Ramona Garcia (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: December 1, 2022 5:05 p.m.

MOHAVE VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Melina Ramona Garcia, 42, of Needles, for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transporting dangerous drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies.

On Friday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. deputies were on patrol in the area of Highway 95 and Laguna Road and observed Garcia driving a white sedan southbound on Highway 95.

According to an MCSO news release, the vehicle was recognized from a previous incident when Garcia admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license.

A records check revealed Garcia’s license was suspended and deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Courtwright Road and Highway 95. Deputies contacted Garcia, who was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. She could not provide a valid driver’s license or vehicle insurance and was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Deputies advised that the vehicle was going to be towed and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The search allegedly revealed a clear baggie containing a large amount of a white crystal-like substance in Garcia’s purse, along with items of drug paraphernalia.

Garcia reportedly admitted the substance was methamphetamine, according to law enforcement. The substance was later weighed, revealing a total weight of 3.21 ounces on methamphetamine.

Garcia was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman without incident.

