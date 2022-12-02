OFFERS
Arizona agrees to extension with Fisch through 2027 season

Arizona Wildcats football head coach Jedd Fisch has agreed to an extension of his contract through the 2027 season. (Photo by Thomsonmg2000, cc-by-sa-1.0, https://bit.ly/3lhpIjm)

Arizona Wildcats football head coach Jedd Fisch has agreed to an extension of his contract through the 2027 season. (Photo by Thomsonmg2000, cc-by-sa-1.0, https://bit.ly/3lhpIjm)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 2, 2022 10:38 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona has agreed to a contract extension with football coach Jedd Fisch through the 2027 season.

The deal announced Thursday is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

The Wildcats went 5-7 in Fisch's second season, the third-largest win increase in program history.

A longtime NFL and college coach, the 46-year-old Fisch generated a buzz in the desert his first season, even as the Wildcats finished 1-11. Fisch pulled in the program's highest-rated recruiting class in 2022 and the Wildcats were far more competitive on the field.

Arizona notched its first road win against a top-10 since 2015 by beating then-No. 9 UCLA and ended the season with a win over Arizona State to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.

