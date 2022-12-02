Briefs: Man indicted in fatal road rage shooting

PHOENIX – A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a young girl during in a road rage incident in north Phoenix last month, authorities said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said court documents show 48-year-old Sidney Garfield Garrand is facing one count of second-degree murder and six other felony charges that include endangerment, attempt to commit murder and illegally firing a gun within city limits.

Phoenix police said there was an argument between the drivers of two separate vehicles on Oct. 27 and shots were fired. They said 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno was sitting in the backseat of one of the cars at the time of the shooting and was struck by a bullet and later died at a hospital.

Garrand is jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Teen arrested after shots fired on ASU campus

TEMPE – A teenager was arrested early Thursday after allegedly firing shots on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University, authorities said.

Campus police said the 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

His name wasn’t released. Police said he’s not an ASU student and is not affiliated with the school.

Campus police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. about a person with a gun. Police said the suspect fired multiple shots at arriving officers before running off, but he was quickly caught.