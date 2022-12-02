OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 03
Homicide in Dolan Springs under investigation

Originally Published: December 2, 2022 8:39 a.m.

DOLAN SPRINGS - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a homicide in the Dolan Springs area on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The victim has been identified as David Charles Farris, 44, of White Hills.

According to an MCSO news release, at around 9 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived on scene, they located multiple individuals providing life saving measures to the shooting victim.

Medical personnel with the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District arrived and provided additional life-saving measures to the victim. The victim soon succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene..

Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and took over the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Detective Division at 928-753- 0753 or call 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR # 22-045583.

