The beat goes on for Lee Williams girls basketball team

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School’s girls basketball team is on a roll.

The Lady Volunteers cruised through opening day on Friday, Dec. 2, at the River Valley Girls Basketball Tournament.

Lee Williams mauled Mohav High School 47-12, plastered Mohave Accelerated High School 53-10, and tore up Kingman High School 50-15 on opening day. Their margin of victory for the day was 40 points, and they were scheduled to enter tournament play after pool-play concluded.

“I have always been a defensive minded coach and the girls are really buying into the system,” Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave said. “Whenever we get a few steals and then convert at the basket, we get very excited and the girls just keep rolling.”

Arave credited a full-course press defense for his team’s success.

Becca Arave led Lee Williams with 12 points in the win over Mohave, while Victoria Gravell registered 13 points in the win versus MALC.

Prior to the tournament, Lee Williams won 62-15 over Lake Havasu High School in a regular season game.

The Lady Vols are now 6-0 in regular season play.