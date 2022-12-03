OFFERS
City of Kingman issues 23 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 23 building permits in the work week ending Thursday, Dec. 1. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 3, 2022 5:21 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Dec. 2:

– Air Crew Aerial: 6728 Neilsen Way, Golden Valley; aerial photography sales

– RG Gas-N-Grub LLC: 4518 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas station

– Profound Builders: 888 Paso Drive, Kingman; general contractor

– Drain Solutions DBA Solutions and Plumbing: 3636 Devlin Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– AAA Affordable AC LLC: 7680 N. Sky View Drive, Kingman; heating & air conditioning installation

– Kingman Drywall LLC: 4204 N. Stampede Road, Kingman; construction

The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending Dec. 2:

– Truelove Plumbing: 2634-A Airway Ave., Kingman; gas; $53.87

– Truelove Plumbing: 511 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; gas; $137.36

– Minuteman Builders LLC: 730 Beale St., Kingman; remodel; $1,628.14

– Selberg Associates: 3260 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; n/a

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 945 Gardencrest Drive, Kingman; awnings; $160.46

– AZ Sunwest Construciton LLC: 3282 Vitobello Way, Kingman; awnings; $229.76

– Mohave Shadez: 2517 Southern Ave., Kingman; awnings; $160.46

– Elevated Patios: 3896 Heather Ave., Kingman; awnings; $229.76

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3516 Beaver Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 2620 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 3610 Wells St. N., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 3961 Lindsey Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 2116 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; electric: $28

– Universal Solar Direct: 2508 Georgia Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 5619 Eagle View Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 3394 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 3845 Melody St. N, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 4417 Pinto Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy LLC: 635 Carlton St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Select Electric LLC: 3948 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; electric; $160.46

– Ambient Edge: 615 Silver St., Kingman; gas; $322.16

– GSH Construction: 3825 N. Benton St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,260.78

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3665 North Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,199.41

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending Nov. 25:

– Rickard, Kenneth: Golden Valley; electrical panel replacement 100 amp

– MDL Electric LLC: 4068 W. Crystal Drive, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel replacement

– Walker Service Electric: Golden Valley; 200 amp electric

– Saucedo, Eric: 3684 E. Lum Ave., Kingman; demo all existing structures

– Thomas, Bernard: 3148 N. Joyce Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas line

