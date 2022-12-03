Kingman Diet Center tip: Would you like to burn 35,000 calories a year?

It is very possible!

Hi, this is Eunice from the Diet Center.

Researchers in Germany recently studied the effects of water on the metabolism of men and women. Researchers measured the resting metabolism of the participants before and after they drank a little more than 16 ounces of water. They found metabolism begins to rise within 10 minutes. After 40 minutes, the average calorie-burning rate was 30% higher. The participants’ calorie burning rates remained higher for more than an hour. Researchers calculate that drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily can burn about 35,000 calories a year. That would amount to a 10-pound weight loss in one year with no changes to diet or exercise.

Just think what could happen if you were following a Diet Center Weight Loss program and drinking your daily water servings. I know many of you are saying, “I don’t like water”! If you want to add flavor, you can add a slice of lemon. You can add flavor and add to the metabolic boost by using Diet Center’s Thermogenic Water Enhancer. Why drink water? It's the body's most essential nutrient that will help you with your weight loss!



If you are already a good water drinker and it doesn’t seem to be helping with weight loss don’t give up. You may need to look at other areas in your life! What is your social life like?

Dining out at social events may be one of the most challenging behaviors to change. Many people dine out for entertainment, celebrations or to spend time with others.

While avoiding social events will help prevent you from dealing with temptation, it’s not the most practical solution. Attending social events can be motivating by providing you with opportunities to be with other people that may provide support.

The following are changes you can make at social events:

– Eat something before you go out. A Diet Center Gold Premium Protein Supplement, or a piece of high fiber fruit, can help curb your appetite.

– Eat slowly. You can aim to eat more slowly than anyone else dining with you.

– Drink water. Keep water in one hand and diet soda in the other.

– If there’s a buffet table, serve yourself a plate with appropriate portions of the best choices you can make. Then avoid the buffet table for the rest of the event.

– Wear an outfit that fits or hugs your waistline. It will remind you that you want to lose weight. Loose clothing will give you room to overeat.

– Attend an event fully rested. Fatigue will challenge your willpower and decision-making skills.

– Don’t worry about wasting food. You don’t have to clean that plate if you are full.

Think about what you’re eating and how it will affect your waistline.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you haven’t reached your goal weight let Diet Center help. Call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.