Mohave geology: Playing chemistry with gold

The science of chemistry owes its origin to the idea of trying to change lead into gold – the alchemy of ancient times. Because gold was so valuable to ancient civilizations, the brightest minds of the day experimented with substances trying to find a way to transform lead, which is almost as heavy as gold - into gold. They developed all kinds of chemicals and studied the effects those chemicals had on various substances. This is how chemistry got started. Needless to say, they didn’t succeed and even to this day, no one can turn lead into gold.

Another goal of chemistry has been to identify ways to recover gold more efficiently. How do you catch very small flecks of gold to improve recoveries?

Remember the Greek story of Jason and the Argonauts who traveled far and wide to obtain the golden fleece? Although Greek mythology describes the golden fleece as many things including having mythical powers, I think they were looking for a gold mining region that used sheep’s wool as a way to trap gold in crude sluice boxes. Today we use a similar material called Miner’s Moss which is made of plastic that looks like sheep’s wool.

To release gold from the host rock, the rock needs to be ground down to a powder. If one could add water and a chemical to dissolve the gold, it’d be easy to collect the solution with the dissolved gold and then precipitate the gold to recover it. In 1877, chemists in Scotland did just that. They developed a process where sodium cyanide was added to the ground up rock-water slurry to dissolve the gold. They then collected the solution and added ground up charcoal. The gold would precipitate on the charcoal and it could be recovered by collecting the charcoal-using filters. This process allowed lower-grade gold deposits to be profitable. But there was a problem. If the cyanide solution dropped below a pH of 10.5, the solution would release deadly hydrogen cyanide gas.

Metallurgy – that discipline that tries to recover metals from ore – had a new process but also two new problems. They had to keep the sodium cyanide solution above a pH of 10.5 and they had to make the solution harmless when they were through using it. The first problem was easy to solve. Just keep adding lime and the pH is maintained. The second was harder. Sodium cyanide can be made harmless by adding a strong oxidizing agent but that’s expensive. Or, they could use sunlight and time to do the job.

In Mohave County, Oatman was one of the camps that used sodium cyanide to recover gold. The large white tailings piles along the road outside of Oatman resulted from the grinding and then using sodium cyanide treatment to recover gold. Luckily, the tails – the ground-up rock waste – were treated properly and they were rendered harmless. The miners used sunlight to decompose the sodium cyanide into its components – sodium, carbon and nitrogen. The miners would spread the tails and let the sun kill the cyanide.

When exploring old mines, be aware of barrels of about five-to-25-gallons in size. Many of these were used to transport the cyanide and they might still have some residual powder that could be harmful. I’ve found cyanide drums at mines in the Black Mountains and at the Alabama Mine in the Cottonwood Cliffs area. The writing on the drums was barely visible but discernable and some contained a small amount of white powder. The sodium cyanide has surely been destroyed by the rain, sun and years but I’m not taking any chances. I’m not touching the white powder.

Another method for recovering fine gold is to use mercury. Gold attaches to mercury and makes a sponge-like mass called amalgam. As in the case of cyanide, mercury is poisonous and not good for the environment. In the old days, dentists used to use the amalgam process to make tooth fillings, but because mercury is not good for you, they now make porcelain fillings. Mercury is used in many industrial applications and care must be practiced so as not to harm workers. In the 1800s, when mercury was used to tan beaver pelts to make hats, many workers were poisoned by the mercury, causing them to go crazy. So many went crazy that some people with mental health problems were referred to as being as crazy as a “mad hatter.”

Luckily, the use of mercury was not common in Mohave County for several reasons. There are no sources of mercury in the county so if someone was going to use it, it had to be brought in from the Phoenix or Payson areas where there were mercury mines. Also, there is little surface water so sluice boxes weren’t common. Also, the cyanide process had been developed by the time Mohave County mines were active. Being a much more efficient method where water is recycled, cyanide was preferred over mercury.

Enjoy exploring old mines but be aware of the many dangers – shafts, adits (a horizontal passage leading into a mine for the purposes of access or drainage) that could collapse, numerous nails to puncture your feet or tires and old cyanide cans.