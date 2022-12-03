OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Cathy Mae George

Cathy Mae George

Cathy Mae George

Originally Published: December 3, 2022 12:01 p.m.

Cathy Mae George, born to Aubrey and Helen Willis on May 19, 1952 in Borger, Texas, is now walking hand-in-hand with the love of her life, Billy George; passing peacefully on November 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She is preceded in death by Papa Billy, parents Aubrey and Helen Willis, sister Evelyn, brother Sam and nephew Donnie.

She leaves behind her children, Justin (Erica), Joy, Ronnie and fur-baby Penny; grandchildren Derek, Sophia and Rylee; sisters Katy and Shirley; and nieces Callie, Merriel, Darla, Shannon, Jennifer and DeeDee, along with many other family and friends.

Cathy will always be remembered for her love of the Lord, her love for her family and a contagious laugh we will never forget. She enjoyed crafts, a hot cup of coffee and cuddling with her dog, Penny.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Mom. We hope you are enjoying walks on a beach, chasing double rainbows and butterflies. We love and miss you!

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State