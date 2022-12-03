Obituary | Cathy Mae George

Cathy Mae George, born to Aubrey and Helen Willis on May 19, 1952 in Borger, Texas, is now walking hand-in-hand with the love of her life, Billy George; passing peacefully on November 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She is preceded in death by Papa Billy, parents Aubrey and Helen Willis, sister Evelyn, brother Sam and nephew Donnie.

She leaves behind her children, Justin (Erica), Joy, Ronnie and fur-baby Penny; grandchildren Derek, Sophia and Rylee; sisters Katy and Shirley; and nieces Callie, Merriel, Darla, Shannon, Jennifer and DeeDee, along with many other family and friends.

Cathy will always be remembered for her love of the Lord, her love for her family and a contagious laugh we will never forget. She enjoyed crafts, a hot cup of coffee and cuddling with her dog, Penny.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Mom. We hope you are enjoying walks on a beach, chasing double rainbows and butterflies. We love and miss you!