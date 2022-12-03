OFFERS
Obituary | Rita Mae Calvin

Originally Published: December 3, 2022 noon

On Nov. 17, 2022, Rita Mae Calvin passed away at the age of 44 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rita was born in Oceanside, California on May 7, 1978 to Annette and Timothy Calvin, who preceded her in death.

Rita was a long-time resident of Mohave County, graduating from Kingman High School in 1996 and currently residing in Fort Mohave at the time of her death. She will be remembered by those who knew her as a fun-loving, outspoken individual with a love for sci-fi, comic books and internet culture.

She was a life-long fan of Metallica, a passion she shared with her siblings and loved ones.

Rita was survived in death by her partner of eight years, Erin Farr; her four siblings, Gregory Hayes, Alicia Calvin, John Calvin and Rebecca Hutchison; and two nieces and four nephews. Her life will be celebrated privately by her friends and family.

