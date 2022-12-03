Rants and Raves | Dec. 4, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors needs to realize they are to represent the will of the people. This means not taking up ideas from cults that don’t represent mainstream views.

Response to rant saying there’s no proof of firearms being responsible for children’s deaths in Arizona – If you do not believe firearms are a significant contributor to children’s death rates, you are free to do research. Calling everything you don’t like a lie is very telling about your intelligence.

Do you realize how much money the City of Kingman could have saved by not putting up speed limit signs? Nobody cares about them anyway.

A Maricopa County judge has thrown out Kari Lake’s and Mark Finchem’s lawsuit for no merit and frivolous. Now he’s looking at having them pay for county’s legal fees regarding this lawsuit. Yeah for Democracy.

I knew back in 2020 when Trump lost the election and started the Big Lie that if Republicans lost future elections they’d spew those false lies as well. Unbelievable how if someone tells the same lie over and over people believe the lie.

Mohave County has run safe, secure elections for years so for the board of supervisors to delay election on certification of the vote illustrates their ignorance in listening to disinformation and lies. We need to vote these people out.

After certifying in ‘duress’ Gould speaks out – Maybe if a couple of our Mohave County Supervisors, including the one who promised she wouldn’t seek a third term about 11 years ago, didn’t run for office unopposed they might have a better understanding of our democratic process.

US Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura dies at 97 – Bless you, Mr. Miyamura. And rest in peace. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. My condolences to your family.

Gould and the other Mohave County supervisors who voted not to certify the 2022 general election results need to remember they took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution.