Volunteers needed to deliver meals in Kingman on Christmas Day

KINGMAN – A program for people who cannot get out or are unable to afford a Christmas dinner will be available through Kingman Regional Medical Center.

“They will still be able to get a hot meal,” said Rex Ruge, KRMC volunteer.

For a number of people it is a matter of dealing with health issues that prevents them from getting out on Christmas Day. The meal distribution reaches most of the Kingman area and the central part of Golden Valley.

“We are still trying to figure out what the actual meal will be due to supply chain issues but we hope it can be something special,” he added.

It is also a great opportunity to visit with the meal recipients. KRMC Foundation provides the funding for the meals and KRMC kitchen staff will prepare the meals. “It’s their regular staff, but they get up at the crack of dawn on Christmas Day,” Ruge said.

However, the effort is still in need of volunteers, primarily for delivering meals. They typically get 25 to 30 volunteers and some have are already committed to helping out. “As soon as we dish up the meals we them get out the door so to assure they are still hot,” Ruge said.

Volunteers should report to the KRMC cafeteria at 3269 Stockton Hill Road at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Only a few people will be needed to pack the food inside the cafeteria.

Most will be asked to line up in their cars in the roundabout to pick up the meals and make deliveries, he noted.

“The whole process should take no more than one hour but the joy that comes from helping others will linger much longer,” said Ruge.

It is up to the Meals on Wheels program to identify meal recipients. The program sends out fliers reminding participants of the Christmas Day meal arrivals.

“I hope all the volunteer packers go out with the delivery drivers. Volunteers typically spend some time with the meal recipients and get to know them a bit,” Ruge said.

Last year was the first time Ruge volunteered, and he says the number of those receiving meals was an eye-opener at. There were 150 meals prepared and delivered to 80 separate residences, with some households comprising several people. The same numbers will be prepared this year, too.

“What surprised me was some of the stories you hear,” said Ruge. “One widow had just lost her husband the month prior.”

And, he added, “it was really heart-wrenching sometimes, yet it was great to talk with all the people we visited. I like the feeling we get, because that’s what Christmas is all about, helping others.”