Cambridge Jr. scores 19, Arizona State beats Stanford 68-64

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 5, 2022 11:04 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 19 points and Arizona State used a late run to beat Stanford 68-64 Sunday night for the Sun Devils' sixth consecutive win.

Stanford used a 13-2 run early in the second half and later a 10-2 spurt that gave the Cardinal their first lead since 2-0 when Michael Jones made two free throws to make it 51-50 with 5:12 to play. Cambridge took a steal the other way for a layup 49 seconds later to give Arizona State (8-1, 2-0 Pac-12) the lead for good and spark a decisive 13-4 run that made it 64-55 when Frankie Collins hit a step-back 3 late in the shot clock with 50 seconds left.

Devan Cambridge — Desmond's brother — scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Arizona State and Collins scored 11.

Spencer Jones led the Cardinal with 13 points but fouled out with 1:35 to play. Michael Jones and Harrison Ingram added 12 points apiece and Maxime Raynaud scored 10. Ingram also had five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block

Stanford (3-6, 0-2) shot just 25% from the field and had more turnovers (nine) than made field goals (seven) in the first half.

UP NEXT

Stanford is off for almost two weeks before a home game against Green Bay on Dec. 16

Arizona State hits the road to play Thursday at SMU.

