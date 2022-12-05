OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 06
Diamondbacks and RHP Miguel Castro reach $3.5M 1-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed pitcher Miguel Castro to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Castro is shown in action for the Baltimore Orioles in 2017. (Photo by Jeffrey Hayes, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3urlPNv)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed pitcher Miguel Castro to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Castro is shown in action for the Baltimore Orioles in 2017. (Photo by Jeffrey Hayes, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3urlPNv)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 5, 2022 11:11 a.m.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks signed hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro to a $3.5 million, one-year contract that could be worth $9.5 million over two seasons.

Castro, who turns 28 this month, has already spent eight years in the big leagues, most recently with the New York Yankees. He was 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 34 appearances last season.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander has averaged more than a strikeout per inning over the past three seasons. The bullpen was a weak spot for Arizona this year and general manager Mike Hazen said upgrading that area — particularly with power arms — was a priority.

Castro has a $3.5 million salary for next season, and the deal announced Friday includes a $5 million option for 2024 that would become guaranteed if he has 60 appearances as a pitcher next season and passes an end-of-season physical.

If he has 40 games finished this year and passes his end-of-season physical, he would get a $6 million player option.

Castro can earn up to $2.75 million annually in performance bonuses: $900,000 for games pitched and $1.85 million for games finished.

He would get $50,000 each for 25, 30 and 35 games pitched, $75,000 apiece for 40 and 45, $100,000 apiece for 50 and 55, and $200,000 each for 60 and 65.

Castro would get $100,000 for 25 games finished, $150,000 each for 30 and 35, $200,000 for 40, $250,000 for 45, $300,000 for 50 and $350,000 each for 50, 55 and 60.

Arziona finished 74-88 last season, a 22-win improvement over 2021.

Arizona also claimed catcher Ali Sánchez off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's appeared in seven major league games with the Mets and Cardinals over the past two seasons.

