Sunday night house fire tackled, under investigation

KINGMAN - On Sunday, Dec.4 at 6:30 a.m., the Northern Arizona Fire District responded to a structure fire. No injuries were reported.

According to the news release from NAFD, the fire was reported in the 3600 block of Neal Avenue. Responding units found the exterior of the structure on fire. Firefighters deployed an attack line and quickly extinguished the blaze.

NAFD initially responded with three engines, but the first engine arriving was able to handle the fire, and the additional resources were cancelled.

The fire was deemed suspicious, and an investigator was summoned. The investigation continues.