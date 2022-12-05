OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Dec. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Sunday night house fire tackled, under investigation

Northern Arizona Fire District responded to a house fire on Sunday evening in the 3600 Block of Neal Ave. No injuries were reported, but the incident is under investigation. (NAFD photo)

Northern Arizona Fire District responded to a house fire on Sunday evening in the 3600 Block of Neal Ave. No injuries were reported, but the incident is under investigation. (NAFD photo)

Originally Published: December 5, 2022 8:53 a.m.

KINGMAN - On Sunday, Dec.4 at 6:30 a.m., the Northern Arizona Fire District responded to a structure fire. No injuries were reported.

According to the news release from NAFD, the fire was reported in the 3600 block of Neal Avenue. Responding units found the exterior of the structure on fire. Firefighters deployed an attack line and quickly extinguished the blaze.

NAFD initially responded with three engines, but the first engine arriving was able to handle the fire, and the additional resources were cancelled.

The fire was deemed suspicious, and an investigator was summoned. The investigation continues.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State