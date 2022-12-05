OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Dec. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Unusual low ground fog blankets Kingman Area

A vehicle traveling on Andy Devine Avenue appears through the fog that blanketed downtown Kingman on Monday, Dec. 5. (Photo by William Roller/Kingman Miner)

A vehicle traveling on Andy Devine Avenue appears through the fog that blanketed downtown Kingman on Monday, Dec. 5. (Photo by William Roller/Kingman Miner)

By William Roller
Originally Published: December 5, 2022 10:03 a.m.

KINGMAN – Heavy fog that Kingman residents awoke to on Monday does not occur too often, a federal meteorologist said Monday, Dec. 5.

“I don’t recall any fog in the Kingman area in the last year,” said Matt Woods, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. “All I’ve heard from co-workers fog like this is pretty rare, but I don’t have any statistics tracking this.”

Visibility reported by the Kingman Airport was approximately a quarter mile or about 1,200 feet at about 8 a.m., Woods explained.

The lowest visibility was between 5:45 a.m. and 6:10 a.m., but it was expected to lift by late Monday morning.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State