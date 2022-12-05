Unusual low ground fog blankets Kingman Area

KINGMAN – Heavy fog that Kingman residents awoke to on Monday does not occur too often, a federal meteorologist said Monday, Dec. 5.

“I don’t recall any fog in the Kingman area in the last year,” said Matt Woods, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. “All I’ve heard from co-workers fog like this is pretty rare, but I don’t have any statistics tracking this.”

Visibility reported by the Kingman Airport was approximately a quarter mile or about 1,200 feet at about 8 a.m., Woods explained.

The lowest visibility was between 5:45 a.m. and 6:10 a.m., but it was expected to lift by late Monday morning.