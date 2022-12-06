12th annual chess tournament slated for Manzanita Elementary

KINGMAN – The 12th annual Manzanita Invitational chess tournament for elementary and junior high school students will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Manzanita Elementary School at 2601 Detroit Ave. in Kingman.

The tournament, which will include about 100 chess players, will begin at 8:30 a.m., with champions to be crowned at 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. following conclusion of play.

Trophies will be awarded to the first-through-third place finishers in three divisions – grades 1-3, grades 4-5 and grades 6-8.