Christmas lights blaze bright in Hualapai Park

KINGMAN – There may be nothing more jolly fun than turning a Christmas event into a destination point then driving the wife and kids up to Hualapai Mountain Park for a family fun extravaganza this weekend.

Head up to Hualapai Mountain Park to immerse into the season’s spirit from the comfort and warmth of your vehicle. The Hualapai Winter Wonderland sets a feast for the eyes with their holiday lights decoration. And there are holiday/Christmas vignettes throughout the park that include lights, wood cutouts, music and inflatables.



Meanwhile, Santa’s elves (sponsors) have been decorating the cabins at Hualapai Mountain Park. The park invites residents to gather family and friends and drive through their festive light displays.

Special night hours to see the holiday lights are scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. The This marks the third year the Winter Wonderland has transformed into a drive-through for the holiday light experience.

The park’s festive decorations will sparkle to enhance the family-fun experience. Admission costs $10 per car.

Hot-chocolate along with other treats will again be available for purchase. In addition, goodie bags will be handed out. There will be crafts, candy, and the opportunity to write a letter to Santa as well as other treats.

While no live musical performances are planned, renowned Christmas holiday favorites will be playing throughout the drive-through excursion

For more information call 928-753-8611.