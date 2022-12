William Thomas Hargrove passed away Dec. 2, 2022. He is survived by wife Mary Hargrove of 35 years, son William Thomas Hargrove Jr., daughter Brook Page, five nephews and three granddaughters.

William worked with L.A.P.D as hostage negotiator for five years, 25 years as substance abuse therapist for care unit and 10 years with One Stop Job Placement Mohave County.