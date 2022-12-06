Lady Vols win RV tourney

MOHAVE VALLEY – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team won the River Valley girls basketball tournament this past weekend, defeating Kingman Academy in the championship game 54-18.

The Lady Vols, coached by Jerry Arave, advanced to the tournament round with three consecutive wins last week, then breezed through the competition in the final three rounds on Saturday, Dec. 2 to remain undefeated for the season.

In the quarterfinal round on Saturday , River Valley was over-matched by the size and speed of the Lady Volunteers, Arave reported.

Solid defense and an up-tempo game saw Lee Williams make short work of the Dust Devils 50-3. Senior Victoria Gravell led all scorers with 14 points and senior Brooke Hunter added 9.

In their second game of the day, senior forward Rebecca Arave led the Lady Vols with 13 points as Lee Williams took the semi-final from Mohave 58-21.

In the championship game the Lady Volunteers continued to overwhelm their opponents with relentless defensive pressure and effective shooting.

The Volunteers hit six three-point shots in the game, a season high for the team, which Arave said forced the Tigers to extend their defense.

The Volunteers then began to hit their bigs underneath and finish the game with a big win over Kingman Academy 54-18.

Freshman Addie Prisciandaro led the Volunteers with 22 points and Rebecca Arave had 17.

"We are starting to play very well as a team. At practice we have a drill called One More, which means make one more pass to get the best shot possible,” he said. “We did that this weekend and it really paid off. We are off to a great start.”

The Lady Volunteers next play Shadow Mountain on Monday, Dec. 5, and make the short trip to play the Bulldogs of Kingman High School on Friday, Dec. 9.