Local hunters do well on Unit 16A hunts

KINGMAN – Many local sportsmen know that game management unit 16A (Hualapai Mountains) is not generally known as a unit that produces large, trophy mule deer.

The unit has fallen on hard times in the past and the hunt success for sportsmen who have drawn rifle deer tags there has been generally low. Game and Fish data for that unit shows that from 2012 through 2016 the hunter success was 15%, 12%, 18%, 20% and 21%.

When compared to other rifle hunts in Arizona, those numbers are on the low side.

Even though the hunt success has been low, that’s not to say that local hunters haven’t found and bagged some mature bucks on recent hunts.

James Guin and his father Jim have been hunting for many years in this unit and have done well.

But like many other locals, Jim and his family has seen a huge decline in the number of deer in the Hualapais.

But that doesn’t mean they didn’t have success this year.

Jim’s son, James, lives in Phoenix and in the past has taken two bucks – one archery and one with a rifle.

On the third day of the hunt, James and Jim, along with Jim’s 5-year-old grandson Kaden, were once again looking for a big buck that Jim has glassed up on opening day.

James found the big buck that was with a smaller 3x3, but they were almost two miles away!

Jim got him to within three-quarters of a mile, and dropped him off while James headed for the two bucks.

Jim and his grandson had just got back to their glassing spot when they heard a single shot from James 6.5 PRC rifle. James had taken the old buck, which sported a 6x5 rack, at 340 yards.

It was the largest buck that James has ever taken, and he is going to have it mounted and displayed on the wall of his Phoenix home.

Now it was Jim and his friend Ernie Nelcher who were trying to fill their tags.

It would be Day six of the hunt before they would get a chance.

Jim had spotted a group of six mature bucks and they made a stalk. The hunters were going to use James’s rifle as it was dialed up for long-range shooting.

Ernie had the first shot and he dropped a 4x3 buck at 380 yards.

The bucks moved off, but Jim got on a large 4x4 that was in the group and once again, using his son’s rifle, made a shot at 420 yards.

Jim noted that even though they filled three tags, five others in their camp did not.

Guin said they were lucky finding the deer they did, but it seemed that deer numbers weren’t as good as they had been in the past.

Despite not filling all of the tags in camp, Guin said they had a lot of fun.

“We are looking forward to January when the archery hunt starts,” Guin said. “We’ll see if we can find those bucks that got away!”