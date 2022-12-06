Mohave County Procurement Department receives award

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County has been awarded the 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute, according to a county news release.

According to a county new release, the achievement is granted to public and non-profit agencies that demonstrate “a commitment to procurement excellence.” The annual program recognizes professional procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-procurement.

The AEP program encourages the development of excellence, as well as continued organizational improvement, the release noted.

In 2022, there were 171 successful applicants including 73 cities, 36 counties, 15 special districts, 17 school districts, 14 higher education agencies, five state or provincial agencies and 11 others.

Mohave County is one of 24 agencies in Arizona to have received the important award since its inception 27 years ago.

Ten Arizona agencies received it in 2022. This is Mohave County’s 17th award.



Only 49 agencies have received more than 17 awards across the United States and in Canada.